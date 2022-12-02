Pattern Energy Announces Appointment of Hunter Armistead as CEO

Current CEO Michael Garland to retire and Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer Hunter Armistead to become CEO effective January 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) today announced that Hunter Armistead is to be appointed CEO of the company effective January 1, 2023, in succession to Michael Garland. Mr. Armistead is presently the company's Chief Development Officer. Mr. Garland will retire after his successful tenure as CEO of the company and its predecessor entities since 2009.

Mr. Armistead brings almost 30 years of diverse energy experience including various roles at Conoco-Phillips, Edison Mission Energy, and Babcock & Brown, previous to his time at Pattern.

"This is an extraordinary time for the renewable energy sector and the entire Pattern team is exceptionally well positioned to deliver on the opportunities ahead. Given his long history as a leader of this company, the strength of his commercial instincts, and his passion for Pattern's vision, I believe Hunter is uniquely capable of leading this company in a way that provides consistency, continuity and leadership across the business both internally and externally," said Mike Garland, current CEO of Pattern Energy.

"It has been a tremendous journey since we founded Pattern in 2009, and it is my honor and privilege to take on the CEO role. Pattern began with a modest pipeline, a few dedicated professionals, and a vision to accelerate the world's energy transition. To see Pattern and our industry evolve into what we have become has been a beautiful ride and is one that has only just begun. I am 100% committed to driving the next chapter in our growth in a manner that is consistent with our mission, our culture and our values," said incoming CEO Hunter Armistead.

Lord John Browne, Chairman of the Board, said "I have seen first-hand Mike Garland's exceptional leadership of the company since 2009. During his long service he has led Pattern through many successful phases of development. We are most grateful for all he has done. We conducted a thorough search for his successor and concluded that Hunter Armistead was the ideal candidate. He cares deeply for the company's culture and people and brings great experience and understanding of the company's business to the role."

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 35 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit patternenergy.com.

