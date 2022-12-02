ENR Top Specialty Contractor Goes Live on Industry Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365

DULUTH, Ga. , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a leading implementer of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for construction and project/service-based companies, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

ERP, CRM, & PM for Project & Service Driven Organizations (PRNewswire)

Rogers Electric, a current SIS Dynamics AX2012 customer, has successfully gone live with industry-leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. The Rogers project scope included an upgrade of Rogers on-premise AX2012 to cloud-hosted D365 Finance along with automation of AR, AP, and Bank Reconciliation processes. SIS is currently working with Rogers Electric for phase 2 of the project to include new features, improved functionality, processes, and activities on D365 Finance along with a conversion of their legacy supply chain system to D365 Supply Chain.

"It is exciting to see Rogers Electric move further down the digital transformation path onto Dynamics 365 and leverage the advancement of technology. It is a pleasure to watch Rogers Electric evolve as the largest self-performing electrical, data, and lighting contractor in the US. SIS is proud to be part of that journey." Mark Kershteyn, SIS Managing Partner.

"Rogers Electric kicked off an initiative to move all on-prem infrastructure to the cloud by Q1 2023. The biggest piece of that move was upgrading Dynamics AX2012. The project hoped to strengthen our integration capabilities and enable other operational projects. With an already successful relationship, we chose SIS to be our upgrade partner. Through the process, SIS showed leadership as we accomplished our goal of upgrading our environment from on-premise to the cloud. SIS proved to be knowledgeable and demonstrated the industry experience we were seeking. Microsoft and SIS have been a pleasure to work with. We feel confident in our choice with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and our planning to Microsoft Dynamics Supply Chain." Brett Amburgey

About Rogers Electric

Rogers Electric is headquartered in Georgia, and is one of the country's leading electrical, lighting and technology solutions systems service providers for retail, commercial and municipal properties across the United States. Rogers is consistently ranked as an ENR Top firm for Electrical services in the Top Specialty Contractor Report. https://www.rogersservices.com/

About SIS

SIS has been successfully delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project/Service based companies for 25 years utilizing Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we implement and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now, and in the long term.

For info, visit sisn.com or email info@sisn.com

