MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, the #1 selling watch brand in the United States*, is going bananas over its partnership with select community members involved in one of the world's biggest NFT projects, the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Timex, the watch of the metaverse, enters Web3, with a first-ever collection of ultra-rare one-of-one timepieces and corresponding digital twin NFTs, exclusively available to members of the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape community.

Developed in partnership with long-term ape holders, each stunning, custom created digital collectible and hand assembled watch is based on the iconic Timex Waterbury Classic design to showcase the Ape or Mutant on full display. With 30,000 possible Apes and over 17 customizable attributes, each watch is unique and personalized with the holder's Ape and selected customizations such as case, strap and etching selections. Five hundred watches and digital twin NFTs will be available exclusively to holders of Bored Apes and Mutant Ape NFTs.

"Timex is entering Web3 by keeping creativity and community at the forefront," said Shari Fabiani, SVP Global Marketing and Creative Services Timex Group. "In partnership with the BAYC community, we are redefining and pushing the boundaries of physical, virtual and now phygital products."

Creative direction, design and Web3 utility for the Timex Goes Ape project was consulted by Josh Ong, CryptoVonDoom, The Miami Ape, LOGIK, BaronVonHustle and Zeneca, long-time Bored Ape holders who have been in the club since the beginning, when Yuga Labs first launched the collection. "As a part of the OG Bored Ape community, it's been dope to collaborate with the OGs of watchmaking," says VonDoom.

"From customizing the digital collectible and unboxing the physical watch to flexing at Ape Fest, these incredible timepieces will delight Ape holders and keep them guessing at surprises yet to come." said long-term Bored Ape community member, Josh Ong.

Chances to get your hands on one of the ultra-rare timepieces begin during a BAYC community pre-sale beginning on Dec. 2nd, 2022 at an exclusive, invite-only launch party during Art Basel in Miami. Starting December 4, for a price of 2 ETH all Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFT holders will be able to purchase a Timepiece Forge Pass NFT, which will be available until December 31st, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST. The collector will receive a Timepiece Forge Pass to validate the watch's authenticity. Starting in mid-December, Holders will be able to visit timex.daz3d.com to create their custom, one-of-one watch, which will be individually produced and arrive beginning Q2 2023.

Timex teamed up with best-in-class partners to Go Ape including Daz3D, a leader in web3 strategy, marketing, and full-stack development, as well as long-term Bored Ape members. Daz also runs one of the largest 3D creation platforms serving millions of professional and recreational artists worldwide. To view/download video and imagery, please click HERE.

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

ABOUT DAZ 3D

Daz is a leader in web3 strategy, marketing, and full-stack development. The company has partnered with iconic brands such as RTFKT (now Nike), Warner Brothers, Atari, Coca-Cola, Champion, Estee Lauder, Coinbase, Ledger, and more. Daz also runs one of the largest 3D creation platforms serving millions of professional and recreational artists worldwide.

