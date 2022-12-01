Tieks' Customers Pounce on Limited-Edition Black Friday Release

For the seventh straight year, Los Angeles-based shoe company sells out of limited-edition Black Friday ballet flats within hours

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks released – and sold out – its seventh annual limited-edition Black Friday ballet flat - Black Leopard . Inspired by one of the animal kingdom's most elusive creatures - widely known for its power and grace - the limited-edition Black Leopard Tieks mimicked the appearance of the animal's coat and were accompanied by a black and grey leopard topper on the classic Tiek Blue box.

Black Leopard became available exclusively on Tieks' website on Thursday, November 24, and sold out within several hours. Tieks fans are known for their dedication to the brand - customers waiting in a queue for over an hour and the rapid rate at which the shoe sold out is a testament to the excitement of the Tieks community.

"Since the inception of our Black Friday release seven years ago, the annual release has become a tradition for the Tieks community," said Kfir Gavrieli, founder and CEO of Tieks. "It's always remarkable to see the reception our Black Friday releases receive, and Black Leopard was no exception."

The inaugural Black Friday release occurred in 2016 when Tieks announced their Metallic Champagne flats by inviting fans to a Champagne party and making the shoe exclusively available to party invitees between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Kfir Gavrieli saw the excitement around the release and made the four-day shoe an annual tradition, allowing the Tieks community to purchase a one-of-a-kind shoe.

The shoe launches annually at midnight EST, and purchasers receive a special card and a limited rendition of Tieks' signature box topper. Every year, thousands of fans attempt to guess the color and style while eagerly anticipating the midnight release and the chance to purchase the highly sought-after ballet flat. The Black Friday shoe is one of Tieks' biggest launches of the year, and although the release runs for four days, the limited-edition flats often sell out within hours.

Customers can see the elusive Black Leopard Tieks here and join Tieks' newsletter to hear about upcoming promotions and launches.

About Tieks:

Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

