RCI CFO Bradley Chhay Participates in Water Tower Research Video Series

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK), the only publicly traded company in the US that owns adult nightclubs, announced CFO Bradley Chhay's participation in Water Tower Research's "Fireside Chat" video series with CEOs and CFOs.

(PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Access to the video is free for investors here starting today at 1 PM ET.

Mr. Chhay was interviewed by Lynne Collier, Water Tower's Head of Consumer Discretionary, about RCI's:

Two core businesses—adult nightclubs and its Bombshells Restaurant & Bar chain

Focus on free cash flow growth

Capital allocation strategy

"Moat" around its nightclub business

Financial performance and controls

Attracting millennials, both men and women, to its modern, adult nightclubs

Plans for nightclub and Bombshells growth

CEO Eric Langan's Twitter strategy

Mr. Chhay (Twitter: @BradleyChhay) is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He has been with RCI since 2015, starting as Controller. In 2020, he was named CFO and plays a major role in M&A due diligence. His prior experience includes positions at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Ms. Collier (Twitter: @Lynne_WTR) has more than 25-years experience in equity research as a sell-side analyst covering restaurants and other consumer sectors for Loop Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Sterne Agee, KeyBanc, and Stephens.

About Water Tower Research (Twitter: @WTR_Research)

Featuring veteran Wall Street analysts, Water Tower Research is built on the foundation of democratizing information flow through our open-access research platform. Visit: https://www.watertowerresearch.com.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.