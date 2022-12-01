POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR...

The highly anticipated 2023 calendar includes a new stop in Paris, a visit to sunny Cyprus and a return to favourite destinations

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars has today announced the jam-packed live events schedule for 2023 EPT season. Including the return of many well-loved, prestigious locations and 2 brand-new stops on the tour, 2023 is set to be a big one!

EPT ADDS GLAMOROUS NEW DESTINATION

After a thrilling 2022, the 2023 European Poker Tour (EPT) kicks off in February with EPT Paris at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, in partnership with Le Club Barrière Paris from February 15 to 26.

Online satellites for Paris will go live on December 1, giving players the opportunity to win their way to the tour. This includes a €5,300 buy-in for the Paris Main Event and 8 nights' accommodation at the luxury event location.

The next stop brings the glitz and glamour of Monte-Carlo with a Spring Tour to Monaco. From April 26 to May 6, players will head to the Monte-Carlo Casino® for two weeks of the best poker action.

PokerStars players can again mark their calendar this August and December with EPT Barcelona and EPT Prague. EPT Barcelona will run from August 21 to September 3 in Casino Barcelona and PokerStars will round out the year with EPT Prague from December 6 to 17.

EXCITING NEW STOP ON THE EUROPEAN POKER TOUR

From October 11 to 22, PokerStars players will experience the stunning new location of the Merit Royal Diamond Hotel & Casino & Spa as Cyprus is added to the roster for 2023. PokerStars are excited to announce this brand-new location on the EPT and look forward to bringing the biggest prize pools and most prestigious titles to the Mediterranean.

Cedric Billot, Head of Global Live Event Operations said: "We're incredibly excited to announce our schedule for The European Poker Tour 2023. The schedule includes our players' firm favourites, the first time in the glamorous French capital and another exciting new addition to the tour. Cyprus is the perfect location to add to our schedule and we look forward to bringing all that an EPT has to offer to this new location. We will continue to improve player experience both for online qualifications and at our live events."

Check out this year's full EPT schedule:

EPT Paris – 15 to 26 February 2023

EPT Monte-Carlo – 26 April to 06 May 2023

EPT Barcelona – 21 August to 03 September 2023

EPT Cyprus – 11 to 22 October 2023

EPT Prague – 06 to 17 December 2023

