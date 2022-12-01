nView Health Changes Name to Proem Behavioral Health

New name represents company's focus on easing the pain of mental illness by helping put people on a path to healthier minds

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nView Health announced today that it has changed its name to Proem Behavioral Health. The new company name is derived from the Latin word "prooemium," meaning an introduction. Proem reflects the company's mission to help providers start patients on the right path to improved mental health by efficiently, accurately, and consistently diagnosing and treating mental illness.

"Our new name realigns us around our belief that 'healthier minds start with Proem,'" said Proem CEO John Letter .

Proem is the developer of the premier evidence-based clinical workflow software engine that uses digital, gold-standard measurements and proprietary algorithms to triage patients to the right care at the right time. The platform includes clinically validated, metric-based screeners, diagnostic interviews, monitors, scales, and measurements to help providers assess and diagnose mental illness and determine the next steps to take in a patient's care. The intelligent workflow engine captures and shares data at every step of the behavioral healthcare process to support quality improvement and measurement-based care.

"Today is an exciting day for our company, with the Proem name more clearly reflecting our strategic vision for the future and role we intend to play in helping ease the pain of mental illness," said Proem CEO John Letter. "The Proem solution guides users through the mental healthcare process, delivering the insight needed to make the right diagnosis and build an effective, personalized treatment plan. Our new name realigns us around our belief that 'healthier minds start with Proem.'"

Proem Behavioral Health provides the premier clinical workflow software engine that helps behavioral health providers and research organizations efficiently and accurately screen, test, and measure treatment success for those suffering from mental illness. Proem is the exclusive digital licensee worldwide of gold-standard, evidence-based screening solutions, structured interviews, and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.proemhealth.com.

