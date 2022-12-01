Mazars Acquires Boston-based Samet & Company PC

Firm welcomes five partners, three managing directors and 65 professionals, strengthening New England footprint

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced it acquired Boston-based accounting firm Samet & Company PC. Following the acquisition, Mazars gained five partners, three managing directors and 65 new professionals.

"We're excited to welcome our new team members from Samet & Company PC. This acquisition significantly expands our footprint in the Boston market which is an important financial services hub and key to our global growth strategy," said Victor Wahba, Mazars in the US Chairman and CEO. "Samet's strength working with clients across audit, tax and accounting advisory in the region, aligns with our goal of expanding nationally and building our capabilities in the Boston region."

For more than 50 years, Samet & Company PC has developed a solid reputation as trusted, resourceful professionals who provide financial, tax and consulting solutions for privately owned businesses, entrepreneurs, family offices, and high net worth individuals. With offices in Chestnut Hill and Brewster, Massachusetts, the acquisition provides Mazars a great opportunity to expand further in the Boston market. Samet also complements Mazars' expertise in key industries including manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and technology.

"Joining Mazars allows our team to expand the services and capabilities we can offer to our clients both in Boston and beyond," said Jay Kessler, Managing Partner at Samet & Company PC. "We're looking forward to bringing our expertise and talent to Mazars, contributing to future growth and enhancing the offerings we provide to our clients to help them achieve their goals."

Jay Nisberg and Associates, who advised both firms on the transaction, commented "both firms share a culture, work ethic and values that will ensure their success".

