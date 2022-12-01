Little Spoon Adds Expert Council to Is This Normal Community Platform Featuring Baby Food Safety Expert Clean Label Project

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spoon's Is This Normal, a community platform initially developed in response to their customers' unmet needs for up-to-date, unfiltered advice and dialogue on parenting, today announces the launch of their Is This Normal (ITN) Expert Council. The council, made up of leading specialized experts and medical professionals across the US, adds to Is This Normal's expertise in the modern parenting space and in the children's food + nutrition category.

Is This Normal is one of the fastest-growing, prolific communities and information sources available for parents.

The ITN Expert Council is focused on answering the questions and topics the modern parent encounters during early childhood years. All questions are submitted by Little Spoon's ITN community. The ITN Expert Council features Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, a leading non-profit on a mission to bring transparency to baby products. She is also joined by the pediatric group at One Medical Kids,, a sleep training expert, a potty training consultant, a birth doula, a lactation consultant and multiple specialized child nutritionists.

"Is This Normal is one of the fastest growing, prolific communities and information sources available for parents—largely because much of what's readily accessible elsewhere can be riddled with outdated, untrustworthy information. At Little Spoon, we're focused on education, hyper transparency and 'no compromise' for our community. The ITN Expert Council features a best in-class group of modern specialists that represent the topics most near and dear to parents. We will continue to build this council with more specialized experts as community needs arise." Lisa Barnett, Co-founder + President of Little Spoon.

"We are all about putting facts over fear." said Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Parents and caregivers are the ultimate arbiters of safety and nutrition in their household, so we are committed to empowering them with information that enables them to make the most informed choices for their family."

Given Little Spoon's Is This Normal authority in the space, the Expert Council Members have committed to answering submitted questions from the community through article creation, exclusive AMAs on the Is This Normal Facebook group and through both live and digital events.

The shared objective? Debunk stigmas, parenting myths and antiquated information in an effort to empower the new generations of parents with the information and confidence they deserve.

Is This Normal has quickly gained popularity over the last 2 years as a community hub for the modern parent to get their most *taboo* questions answered. Past and current contributors include Maren Morris, Arianna Huffington, Dr. Robin Berzin, Rebecca Minkoff and dozens others.

ABOUT LITTLE SPOON

Little Spoon is a direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make parents' lives easier through high quality, accessible nutrition solutions for children that conveniently deliver right to parents' doors. Little Spoon sets your child up for a lifetime of health, from your baby's very first bites through to their big kid years, with a portfolio of Babyblends, Plates and Smoothies. Since the launch, the company has delivered more than 15 million meals, helping to simplify the lives of thousands of parents across the US. With more than 90% of new parents identifying as millennials, Little Spoon and its community platform, Is This Normal, are here to disrupt the +$100B children's health and wellness market, offering modern solutions, trusted resources, and a new way to connect with a network of parents just like you. Learn more at LittleSpoon.com and IsThisNormal.co , or find Little Spoon on Instagram at @LittleSpoon .

