Kavaliro Strengthens its Salesforce Practice, Acquires Sansotti Technologies

Enhances Delivery and Expands Capabilities for Seamless Integration

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavaliro, a leader in technical, professional, and workforce solutions whose Salesforce Practice has quickly become an industry trailblazer, recently acquired certain assets and employees of Sansotti Technologies, thus strengthening its Salesforce practice. The team has hundreds of successful, scalable Salesforce implementations, integrations, and customizations.

Kavaliro, a leader in technical, professional, and workforce solutions, recently acquired certain assets and employees of Sansotti Technologies, thus strengthening its Salesforce practice. (PRNewswire)

Kavaliro has established an alliance with Sansotti and its Salesforce team - one of the strongest in the nation - to transform businesses by increasing organizational efficiencies and effectiveness.

"With this acquisition, we have further strengthened our capabilities and our position, as one of the strongest Salesforce practices in the country. We have an effective alliance and ecosystem that drives our capabilities. We see a lot of opportunities for our continuously expanding Salesforce practice and this acquisition, is a strategic move in that direction," says Mark Moore, president of Kavaliro.

Kavaliro has been guiding organizations on their journey with Salesforce technologies—to design, customize, and deploy an integrated environment for driving the business forward. With the acquisition, the Kavaliro Salesforce team will expand to more than 30 professionals with continued opportunities for growth. Over the past two years since it launched this service, the Kavaliro Salesforce practice has made remarkable strides with an impressive number of unique clients, Go-Lives, 5 Star Reviews and ringing endorsements directly from Salesforce.

Sansotti is a certified Salesforce Consulting Partner based in Texas and has worked with Kavaliro for years. Whether a business is just getting started or has been up and running on the platform for a while, Sansotti Salesforce platform experts help businesses get the most out of their investment. Sansotti experts implement native out-the-box functionality whenever possible with the expertise and technical staff to leverage the platform's stunning capabilities through custom configuration.

"We have a deep pool of expertise and a very good track record of delivering high amount of value to our clients. This acquisition, will double that knowledge and enhance our ability to deliver value together as a team, resulting in better delivery and complimentary expertise," says Tim Barsotti, solution architect with Sansotti Technologies.

2022 will be Kavaliro's largest year in company history with anticipated revenues exceeding $50 million. Kavaliro has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the past seven consecutive years, as well as been honored as a Fast 50, Golden 100, Best Places to Work, Top 100, Minority-Owned Business, Philanthropic Company and more!

About Kavaliro: Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advisory and Implementation services in addition to professional, technical and workforce solutions with agility, assurance and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services include Salesforce CPQ and Billing Advisory & Implementations (one of a few companies in the ecosystem that is fully certified, as well as a full suite of Salesforce Interation and Managed Services); Workforce Solutions; Managed IT Services; Project Services; and Government, Defense & National Security. Visit www.kavaliro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kavaliro