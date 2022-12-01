Hartley Italia and ICRO Coatings Announce Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartley Italia and ICRO Coatings have announced they have entered a strategic partnership to supply the North American market with "world class" Italian wood finish systems that lead the Italian and EU industry in sustainability, green technology, bio-based solutions and reduction of carbon emissions including a carbon footprint portfolio for all products which also carry GreenGuard Gold certifications. Main App - SPOT (ul.com)

Hartley Italia - Based in the Charlotte, NC area is a family-owned collaboration of highly respected wood finish experts specialized in supplying 44high performance Italian wood finish solutions, technical support, and training to the US market. The unique Hartley Italia program provides a seamless transition into next generation wood finish technologies with a focus on value-added services and calibrated customer support. stefanie.hart@hartleyitalia.com

"After extensive research partnering with ICRO Coatings provides our US partners and end users the newest sustainable green wood finish technologies available which are proven, easy to use and deliver sustainable environmental alignment with our own ESG operating principles," says Stefanie Hart, Managing Partner Hartley Italia.

ICRO Coatings – "Coating with Innovation" Based in Bergamo, Italy, is a top Italian manufacturer of wood finishes operating two state-of the-art automated manufacturing facilities in Northern Italy. Family owned and in business for over 70 years ICRO Coatings distributes its portfolio of innovative wood finish technologies in over 45 countries globally.

The latest ICRO technology breakthrough is being the first Italian company to develop a method for calculating the carbon footprint for paint products for furniture, kitchens, car interiors and wood substrates in participation with the Italian carbon footprint program. www.carbonfootprintitaly.it

"The ICRO team is excited to partner with the Hartley Italia to introduce the entire range of the ICRO product line and technology to the North American market. This includes the entire line-up of Green Guard certified, bio-based waterborne and solvent based 1K and 2K polyurethanes that provide proven green alternatives that are safer and easy to use," commented ICRO President & CEO Andrea Moltrasio. www.Icro.it

Please contact www.hartleyitalia.com for more information regarding the ICRO USA program and launch.

