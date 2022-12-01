Grace Lee, MD, Named Chief Quality Officer, Stanford Medicine Children's Health

STANFORD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Lee, MD, has been named the Chief Quality Officer at Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Beginning Dec. 12, she will oversee the essential work of Stanford Medicine Children's Health quality and safety.

Grace Lee, MD, Chief Quality Officer at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health (PRNewswire)

Dr. Lee will lead faculty and multidisciplinary care teams in achieving higher levels of quality, safety, service, and value while spearheading innovative and best-practice programs geared toward exceeding clinical outcomes nationally. Her focus will also include embedding health equity into the foundation of Stanford Children's Health's clinical care and quality initiatives.

Dr. Lee joined Stanford Medicine Children's Health in 2017 as the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Practice Innovation. She worked closely with quality improvement, nursing, and infection control teams to address central line–associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) in neonates and children. She also established and co-led the Value Improvement Program and Clinical Registry Program at Stanford Children's.

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Dr. Lee led and supported the work being done to ensure the safety and health of Stanford Children's Health's workforce as well as patients. She worked alongside physician colleagues and operational leaders on a wide range of COVID-19–related issues, including the occupational health and infection control response, as well as implementation of testing, treatment, and prevention measures.

Dr. Lee is a professor of pediatrics (Infectious Disease) at Stanford Medicine and Chair of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. In addition, she was recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Valente

EValente@StanfordChildrens.org

(650) 269-5401

About Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Stanford Medicine Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. Along with Stanford Health Care and the Stanford School of Medicine, we are part of Stanford Medicine, an ecosystem harnessing the potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education, and clinical care to improve health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (PRNewsfoto/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanford Children’s Health and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford