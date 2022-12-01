Ervin Cohen & Jessup welcomes veteran law firm leader Angela Pinto as Executive Director

Pinto will serve as leader and liaison for the firm's diverse range of practice groups

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today the addition of Angela Pinto as Executive Director.

Pinto joins the team at ECJ, the largest and longest operating law firm in Beverly Hills' history, with nearly two decades of experience as a law firm administrator. She most recently served as the Senior Director of Administration for Fisher Phillips LLP, one of the largest employment-related law firms with national operations in the United States.

As executive director, Pinto will serve as chief officer in charge of firm operations, leading the firm's most strategic, business initiatives including technology deployment and process improvement. She will also interface with the firm's practice and industry chairs and clients.

Barry J. MacNaughton, co-managing partner of Ervin Cohen Jessup, said Pinto would ensure that each team— specializing in real estate, corporate and tax, employment, litigation and more than a dozen other practice areas—would have the support and guidance needed to produce the best results possible for clients.

"When it comes to managing a law firm with a deep and diverse bench like ours, we couldn't have asked for a better executive director than Angela," said MacNaughton.

Co-managing Partner Randall S. Leff said Pinto's guidance would be a boon, in equal parts, for ECJ's practices individually, its clients and the firm as a whole.

"We are very excited to have Angela join the ECJ team. Her experience and expertise combined with her infectious enthusiasm make her a great fit for the firm," said Leff. "We look forward to her contribution to our continued success."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit ECJlaw.com .

