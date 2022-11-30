Rotoflow, an Air Products Business, Opens its Fourth Global Hub - a Turbomachinery Solutions Center in Shanghai

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotoflow, an Air Products business, has opened a new Solutions Center in the Qingpu district of Shanghai, China to better serve the turbomachinery needs of customers throughout Asia.

The Shanghai facility will repair and service rotating machinery to serve the Asia market utilizing a local supply chain. The new Solutions Center is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic, testing, balancing and machining equipment. The Center also will provide assembly and part cleaning as well as optimize and troubleshoot equipment.

"Rotoflow is excited to open to our new Shanghai facility. This new Solutions Center is an example of Rotoflow's commitment to the region and will help Rotoflow meet customer needs and project demands quickly and efficiently," said Aimee White, General Manager, Gardner/Rotoflow & Standard Products.

Shanghai will be Rotoflow's fourth global hub, complementing existing hubs in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Houston, Texas and Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition to Rotoflow's Solution Centers, for additional global coverage in key industrial hubs, Rotoflow has dedicated field service technicians strategically located around the globe.

The facility, which will be staffed with production technicians, machinery and operations engineers, a machinery designer and a customer care specialist, will also be used to build new equipment for HPN Plants and support Air Products equipment for Hydrogen for Mobility. In addition, the Solutions Center will service turboexpanders, centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, cryogenic pumps, small steam and gas turbines, gearboxes, fans and blowers.

The Turbomachinery Solutions Center will service and repair all brands of expanders – not just Rotoflow equipment. Rotoflow's turbomachinery capabilities provide world class offerings to the gasification, air separation, helium, liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrocarbon, petrochemical and energy market segments.

Rotoflow works with Air Products' LNG equipment and cycle experts to provide seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance, reliability, safety and value.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of more than $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Air Products Rotoflow Business

Rotoflow, an Air Products business, draws on decades of experience and operational know-how to design, build, and support mission-critical turbomachinery for hydrocarbon, LNG, industrial gas, and energy markets. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building, and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance and unrivalled reliability, safety, and value. For more information, visit www.rotoflow.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

