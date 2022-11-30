InventHelp Inventor Develops Work Platform for Use on Stairs (AUP-477)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked at a college that had a lot of marble steps," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "Every day in the winter I had to clear the steps of salt and snow, which meant a lot of mopping. I had difficulty using the mop bucket on the stairs, so I came up with this idea to help me."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He developed the UTILITY STAND to create a stable work surface on stairs to perform a variety of jobs. This makes it easier to clean a flight of stairs with a mop bucket. The design prevents the bucket from tipping over. It also ends the need to walk up and down the steps to get to a bucket positioned at the top or bottom of the flight. The device also can be used as a stable work platform. Additionally, it is easy to set up and remove. It can help painters and maintenance people changing light bulbs in stairways.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 13-AUP-477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp