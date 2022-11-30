Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Room Sanitizer (ASP-187)

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother tested positive for COVID-19 and I wanted a quick and easy way to sanitize her house," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented the WIPE OUT. My design increases sanitary conditions and it ensures that the sanitizer is evenly distributed throughout a room."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to sanitize a space. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually spraying and wiping various surfaces. As a result, it helps prevent the spread of germs, viruses and bacteria. It also helps eliminate odors. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-room-sanitizer-asp-187-301684288.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.