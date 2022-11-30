Dynamic City Capital Acquires The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton

expanding its presence in the Seattle/Bellevue Market

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and developing premium-branded hotels, announced the acquisition of The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton® (Charter Hotel). The Curio Collection by Hilton is a global, upscale portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels in select markets. The Charter Hotel is the only Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the Seattle/Bellevue market. The hotel initially opened in 2018.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Seattle Bellevue market. The Charter Hotel is a distinct, unique, and highly prized premium hotel in a prime market and a wonderful addition to our portfolio," stated Joel Sybrowsky, DCC's Managing Partner. "The Charter Hotel is in a highly coveted location ideal for both business and leisure travelers. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring high-quality, premium hotels in the best markets in the country," he concluded.

The sixteen-story, 229-room Charter Hotel boasts high-end luxury rooms and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. In addition, the hotel features an elevated food and beverage experience in the Fog Room, a world-class rooftop lounge with water and skyline views, and in Patagōn, a modern, gourmet, upscale Argentine restaurant featuring locally sourced fish, meat, and vegetables. It is located in the heart of downtown Seattle and is within walking distance of many of Seattle's world-class attractions, shops, and restaurants, including Pike Place Market, the Convention Center, Seattle Aquarium, Pier 66, and Pine Street.

The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton participates in the Hilton Honors award-winning travel program representing 6,700 hotels worldwide. For more information about the Charter Hotel or to book a room, call (206) 256-7500 or visit https://www.thecharterseattle.com .

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the Company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com .

