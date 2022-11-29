TAMBOURINE WEBSITE DESIGNS WIN NINE TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is celebrating nine Travel Weekly Magellan Award wins with its clients.

Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards honors the best in the travel industry from design to marketing and services.

"It's a wonderful accomplishment. We love to celebrate our clients and team members. We take great pride in every website we design, develop, and launch as each one is unique," said Mariano Ceballos, Creative Director, Tambourine.

See below for the winning websites designed by the marketing firm.

Gold Winners

Silver Winners

"Design is the heart of Tambourine. Thank you to our clients for your partnership and your trust in Tambourine's capabilities," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO, Tambourine. "And thank you to Travel Weekly. It's an honor to be recognized."

About Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards

Travel Weekly is proud to present the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Honoring a broad range of industry segments including Hotels and Resorts, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Advisors and Agencies, Tour Operators and Car Rental, the Magellan is the award to win if you are in the business of travel.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels , resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Media Contact:

Thomas McDermott

1-954-975-2220

press@tambourine.com

