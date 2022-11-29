SmartAsset Hires Peter Silvio as CTO to Scale Industry-Leading Platform

Silvio previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Shutterstock and Head of Application Development and Platform Technology at Thomson Reuters



NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAsset, an online destination for financial information and a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors, today announced the addition of Chief Technology Officer Peter Silvio to its executive leadership team. In this role, Silvio will head the Data, Engineering and Technology teams. In addition, Silvio will partner with the company's Product team to further strengthen the current consumer-advisor matching experience on the SmartAdvisor platform, while continuing to develop new products and features to help people get better financial advice.

SmartAsset (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled Peter is joining our executive team," said Michael Carvin, CEO and Founder of SmartAsset, "His track record of establishing technical strategy and vision for industry-shaping organizations spans decades. His leadership and unique expertise will be critical to delivering our key priorities and product innovations as we continue to scale and enhance our platform."

Silivo brings more than 20 years of industry experience to SmartAsset, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at Shutterstock. Peter first joined Shutterstock in 2017 as VP of Engineering and Architecture, where he led the engineering organization. In 2019, he was promoted to Chief Technology Officer where he was responsible for carrying out the company's key technology initiatives and vision. Before Shutterstock, Silvio was Global Head of Application Development and Platform Technology at Thomson Reuters.

In his free time, Silvio enjoys doing DIY projects and spending time online gaming with his kids. He currently resides in Staten Island with his 3 children.

About SmartAsset

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. Reaching approximately 75 million people each month (as of Sept. 2021) through its educational content and personalized calculators and tools, SmartAsset's mission is to help people make smart financial decisions. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists of fastest growing companies in 2021, SmartAsset closed a $110 million Series D round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. SmartAsset was also named to Y Combinator's list of Top 100 Companies of all time and Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

Media Contact:

Lizabeth Cole

SmartAsset

lcole@smartasset.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartAsset