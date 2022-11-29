RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sweden., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

Order backlog SEK 1,715.2 M (1,212,4) at the end of the period

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) placed an order on RayStation to be used at its proton center in Milan, Italy .

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada placed an order on RayStation.

RaySearch announces a partnership with Leo Cancer Care in Great Britain for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.

New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) placed an order for RayStation through a public tender process.

Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.

Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.

Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and took up his position November 15, 2022 .