Rally House Introduces New Store to Cincinnati Market

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati has welcomed a handful of new Rally House stores this year, and the company is pleased to debut yet another in this market. Rally House Montgomery Road resides just northeast of the downtown area, giving fans in this part of the city a reliable outlet for exceptional apparel and merchandise. Plus, this new location stocks numerous pro and college teams alongside an expansive assortment of Cincinnati products that customers will surely enjoy.

Rally House has become an integral piece of Cincinnati sports culture over recent years, and the national retailer is thrilled to grow this unique connection with another storefront in the area. "Cincy fans will love shopping at Rally House Montgomery Road," explains District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "Especially once they get to know our enthusiastic staff and get a better look at our impressive selection of stylish sports apparel and local merch!"

Customer satisfaction is a top priority for Rally House Montgomery Road, so this location carries only the best brands available, including big names such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and '47. Fans will also appreciate the wide assortment of teams in stock, like the Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, Cincinnati Bearcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, plus more.

Rally House recognizes that Cincinnati fans are as supportive of their teams as they are of their city. That's why Rally House Montgomery Road offers an incredible local collection of apparel, accessories, and gifts inspired by iconic area attractions and businesses. Patrons can shop products for the Cincinnati Zoo, Skyline Chili, and much more to show their Cincy pride.

Visitors can look forward to top-tier customer service and plenty of products to browse at Rally House Montgomery Road. There's also a full inventory to shop online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

For the latest store news, customers are encouraged to visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-montgomery-road or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseMontgomeryRoad) and Instagram (@rallymontgomeryroad).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

