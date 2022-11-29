Globant Expands Operations in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Expansion will help drive digital transformation for companies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East through a new business unit called "New Markets"

As part of this expansion and to boost global growth, the company announces changes among regional leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its expansion across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East with the creation of a new, fully dedicated regional unit called "New Markets."

"It's time for Globant to reach thriving geographies and economies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East," said Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant. "We have had an unprecedented evolution and development in the last few years, and we want to keep growing. Geographic expansion has always been a strategic pillar for us, and kicking off in a new region will enable us to continue helping organizations to transform and reinvent their businesses."

As part of this geographic expansion, Globant has made the following regional leadership appointments:

- Federico Pienovi, current Chief Business Officer for EMEA, will become CBO & General Manager for the New Markets Region. After four years of overviewing Asia-Pacific and Middle East opportunities from Europe, Federico will concentrate his efforts on building a strong local team, enhancing Globant's brand awareness, and bringing end-to-end solutions to New Markets' companies.

- Fernando Matzkin, currently CBO for North America, will become Globant's CBO in Europe. Fernando has had great success in building the company's largest region, and will now leverage his expertise to grow Globant's business in Europe, where the company already operates in the five largest economies.

- Nicolás Kaplun, currently CBO for Latin America, will assume leadership over North America. He brings strong expertise building regional operations and has had major success expanding Globant's presence in South and Central America.

- Ignacio Iglesias, current Managing Director for Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, will take over as CBO for Latin America to keep expanding Globant's local presence.

"These changes will strengthen Globant's position globally and our ability to build local leadership teams with a great understanding of our clients' needs, and a passion to help organizations in their reinvention journey," said Patricia Pomies, COO of Globant.

This announcement follows Globant's recent acquisition of eWave , an Australian-born digital commerce experience consultancy with strong expertise in Adobe and Salesforce's commerce solutions, and operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Eastern Europe, and the Philippines.

Globant is a digitally native company founded in 2003. Today, it has more than 26,500 employees (or "Globers") and is active in more than 20 countries working for clients such as Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others. Globant thrives by reinventing businesses and transforming organizations to be ready for a digital and cognitive future, providing world-class opportunities for talent to make a positive impact around the globe.

