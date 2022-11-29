Creator of the Most Successful Fashion Brand on HSN (Home Shopping Network), Diane Gilman, Pens Raw and Humorous Memoir, Turning Heartbreak into Trailblazing Success

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer and creator of the most successful and longest-running fashion brand in HSN (Home Shopping Network) history, Diane Gilman, releases her raw and engaging memoir today: Too Young to Be Old: How to Stay Vibrant, Visible, and Forever in Blue Jeans: 25 Secrets from TV's Jean Queen. In the book, Diane shares her electrifying and emotional life story and the empowering twenty-five lessons that not only made her a household name but also created a community of 700,000 women who feel simply too young to be old. The book is available today where books are sold.

"Too Young to Be Old: How to Stay Vibrant, Visible, and Forever in Blue Jeans: 25 Secrets from TV's Jean Queen" by Diane Gilman is available now. Image courtesy of Amplify Publishing. (PRNewswire)

In the memoir, Gilman writes about finding her greatest success at age sixty—when she sparked a denim revolution: designing blue jeans for real women with real bodies. She's sold nearly nineteen million pairs of her DG2 jeans on HSN with over $100 million in sales each year. With evergreen advice that can apply to all women, Gilman shares her triumphs and defeats—delving into her battle with breast cancer, how trying to stay youthful-looking almost killed her, and why overcoming insecurity allowed her to become a TV 'sell-ebrity.'

In Too Young to Be Old, Diane provides actionable and simple secrets for a vibrant, visible, and relevant Act 3, that when applied, are life-changing. "Let's show the world how cool aging can be," she says. Throughout the memoir, she does just that.

"Repeat after me: Today is the youngest I will ever be. It's time to embrace my Act 3," Gilman writes. This is the heartbeat of her new book: looking forward and embracing the possibilities, no matter your age or circumstances.

Diane Gilman's career ignited when stars like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix began wearing her custom jeans. By 1974, her designs were featured in every major department store, and in 1994 she appeared on HSN for the first time. Gilman is known as the Jean Queen, because her age-defying designs have inspired over 700,000 women to live forever in blue jeans—and forever young.

Too Young To Be Old is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers. Learn more about Diane Gilman at www.thedianegilman.com and follow her 'Act 3' on Instagram and Facebook @TheDianeGilman .

