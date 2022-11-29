Cohen Veterans Network to Open 23rd Mental Health Clinic for Veterans, Service Members and Their Families

Governor Polis among the leaders on hand to introduce the clinic to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national non-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, today opened a new location at 1915 Aerotech Drive, Suite 114, Colorado Springs, CO 80916. In partnership with Red Rock Behavioral Health, the 5,000 square-foot Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock is the 23rd clinic to open its doors in the U.S.

A Grand Opening celebration was held this afternoon. The event featured remarks from Governor Jared Polis, Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts, and other dignitaries.

"The opening of the clinic in a community of five military installations, is a pivotal moment for the mental health landscape in Southern Colorado," said CVN President and CEO, Dr. Anthony Hassan. "As we open our doors here in Colorado Springs, we are deeply committed to providing accessible, high-quality care to the veteran, active duty, and military family community statewide," said Hassan.

In addition to offering mental health care across the state with CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, the new Colorado Springs clinic will serve as a location for in-person appointments to cater to the needs of the more than 40,000 military service members, post-9/11 veterans, and their family members that reside in Colorado Springs.

The event began with a moment of silence in light of the senseless tragedy that occurred in our community recently. Attendees recognized the lives lost, injured, and impacted at Club Q.

CVN offers client-centered therapy for an array of mental health challenges including, but not limited to, depression, anxiety, anger, grief, loss, domestic relations, PTSD, and children's behavioral concerns. Care is available to all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of combat experience, role while in uniform or discharge status. CVN additionally treats active duty service members with a TRICARE referral as well as the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others.

"Red Rock is thrilled to be opening a second Cohen Clinic with CVN. We are building on the lessons learned from our successful Lawton, Oklahoma location, and believe we can make a similar impact in Colorado," said Red Rock Behavioral Health Services CEO, Verna Foust.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has served more than 45,000 clients nationwide, provided more than 300,000 Telehealth sessions, and now features 23 clinics across the country.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post 9/11 veterans, active-duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/.

