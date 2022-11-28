US Radiology Specialists Implements Health Logix Software to Streamline Patient Experience and Reduce Administrative Workloads for Staff Across Its National Network

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has selected Health Logix automation software to enhance the end-to-end patient experience and reduce the administrative workload for employees across their national network of outpatient imaging centers. Adding these workflow automation capabilities to an already robust technology portfolio is the latest investment in leveraging software, AI, and other cutting-edge tools to benefit US Radiology's patients and employees – and to continue making the best of radiology better to improve lives. Implementation of the software is underway, and the nationwide rollout is expected to be complete in early 2023.

Health Logix helps improve the total US Radiology patient experience through highly customized communication that streamlines several aspects of a typical healthcare facility visit, including:

Allowing patients to complete standard registration paperwork electronically in advance, reducing patient wait times and the need to "arrive early" for scheduled appointments

Automating text message reminders of scheduled appointments and the ability to reschedule appointments, if needed, via text message

Increasing transparency by knowing in advance what, if any, payments are due at the time of service and having access to patient-friendly reports following each visit

In addition, Health Logix helps streamline workflow for staff at US Radiology's outpatient imaging centers and physician practices by:

Automating several aspects of pre-visit patient communication and offering patients more self-serve electronic options to manage appointments and paperwork

Reducing the need for paper forms and the need to manually transcribe registration information from those forms into an electronic format

Automating workflow for many essential administrative tasks through AI & machine learning

"We are constantly evaluating technologies, tools, and processes that can help our partner companies deliver the best possible patient experience," said Maviea Easter, Vice President of Outpatient Imaging Technology at US Radiology. "Health Logix started with their industry-standard solution and worked closely with our team to customize it to support the various nuances across our national footprint of centers and physician practices. Implementing this software will allow us to further streamline the end-to-end patient experience, improve patient communication and reduce administrative workload and paperwork for our staff."

Reynold Yordy, Chief Technology Officer at Health Logix, stated, "US Radiology had a very aggressive timeline due to nationwide staffing shortages. We were able to minimize impact on staffing and are on schedule for deployment across 130+ sites in less than 5 months. The automation and AI capabilities that are a key part of Health Logix's software provide the ability to identify changes and anomalies in data and address potential issues in advance -- reducing administrative workload for staff and improving transparency and efficiency for patients."

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

About Health Logix

Health Logix is a software solution delivering its customers the ability to engage patients both before and after their appointments. We enable Radiology practices to provide remote check-in, bi-directional digital communication and electronic registration forms. Additionally, we increase staff efficiency by verifying the patient's insurance eligibility, calculating patient responsibility, automating data flow to outside vendors and working closely with their RIS vendor to provide all of the efficiencies while still in their RIS. Health Logix strives to improve staff efficiency, simplify referral management, increase patient satisfaction, and at the end of the day increase profitability.

