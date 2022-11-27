Personalized breast care advancements from Volpara Health empower providers, patients, and partners at RSNA 2022

Volpara highlights advancements in breast cancer risk assessment, breast density patient education, mammographic quality, and artificial intelligence (AI)

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, will showcase advancements in personalized breast care at the Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 27 to December 1, 2022 (South Hall, #2772).

"Each year, despite huge advancements in technology, nearly 700,000 people worldwide lose their lives to breast cancer," said Teri Thomas, Volpara CEO. "At Volpara we strive to do better. RSNA is a wonderful opportunity to see how Volpara's AI-powered software, deep clinical knowledge, and patient-focused care are uniquely positioned to empower providers and patients to drive down this devastating statistic."

With the advancements outlined below, personalized breast care programs stand to have even greater impact on their patients.

Reduction in mammography technical repeats and recalls with AI

Volpara® Analytics™ software was used to quantify mammography image quality improvement in the largest North America–based image quality study to date. The lead author, Dr. Peter Eby of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, will discuss the study at the conference in his presentation, "Reduction in technical repeat and recall rate after implementation of artificial intelligence driven quality improvement software."

Volpara Analytics, with its objective quality assessment of every mammogram, also provides performance insights and helps streamline operations—essential for an industry facing increasing staffing shortages. Breast imaging staff can easily identify key focus areas of improvement for individuals, teams, and sites. Managers and lead technologists can showcase high-quality work to improve morale. Analytics significantly reduces the time spent selecting images and preparing reports for ACR accreditation and EQUIP compliance.

"The average Volpara customer uses Analytics in six or more sites to help establish a culture of quality and commitment to continuous quality improvement," said Shane Lester, Head of Product at Volpara Health. "The hours saved on compliance with Volpara—reported to be 90+ hours per cycle—are now available for more beneficial work like technologist training and patient care."

Empowering patients through breast density education

As national breast density inform legislation moves forward, Volpara recognizes that reporting breast density is only the first step on the path to educating and empowering patients.

Mammography results letters are notoriously text-heavy, but with the new Volpara® Thumbnail™ module providers can go the extra mile to help patients understand their own breast health with image-enhanced results letters.

Volpara Thumbnail shows both images of a patient's own breast tissue, as well as sample images indicating the difference in breast density categories and its impact on their health and care options. These simple-to-understand explanations and visuals aim to increase patients' engagement in their own healthcare and are paired with access to an educational website offering a deeper dive into these topics.

More than a mammogram: comprehensive cancer risk assessment

Volpara® Risk Pathways™ provides a single workflow for assessing hereditary and lifetime breast cancer risk. This seamless, integrated cancer risk assessment and decision support software can be implemented inside major EHRs or interface with mammography reporting systems.

RadNet, the largest owner and operator of outpatient imaging centers in the United States, has implemented Risk Pathways to enhance breast screening services for its patients. Volpara's solution allows patients to receive personalized lifetime risk assessment, an offering that RadNet plans to make available to its patients nationwide during 2023.

Risk Pathways also allows imaging providers to look beyond breast cancer risk and estimate the patient risk of colorectal, ovarian, endometrial, and pancreatic cancer. This enables greater partnership with oncology departments, primary care providers, and OB/GYNs for true population health impact.

To accelerate the success of risk assessment programs for these medical centers, Volpara now offers a comprehensive set of professional services. RSNA attendees have an opportunity to meet one on one with a Volpara Professional Services representative to assess roadblocks and opportunities to provide more effective, personalized care.

Breast arterial calcification algorithm with Microsoft

A new algorithm for breast arterial calcification (BAC) detection and quantification, developed in partnership with Microsoft®, is now being released for validation by clinical sites and academic groups via the Volpara Lab® research platform. BAC detection adds a new dimension to regular breast screenings, providing patients with important information about their cardiovascular health.

"The ability to detect BAC from mammograms will give breast imagers the opportunity to positively affect population health at no additional cost, radiation dose, or time for the patient," says Dr. Kathy J. Schilling, MD, Medical Director of Christine E. Lynn Women's Health & Wellness Institute, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, an early partner in the testing of the algorithm.

New research using Volpara algorithms

Volpara's robust, validated algorithms have firmly established the company as a trusted research partner across many high-profile studies, including six abstracts to be presented at this year's conference. Notably, compression pressure as assessed by the Volpara® TruPressure® algorithm was found to be predictive of lesion visibility in a study on calcification-only lesions.1

For more information about these developments, or to schedule an appointment, visit Volpara RSNA 2022.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,000 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

