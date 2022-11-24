Providing Crucial Support to Kentucky Families in Need This Thanksgiving, CC Metals & Alloys Donates to Two Marshall County Charitable Organizations

Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber of CCMA: "The holidays are a time to come together, and we're committed to helping fight hunger and making our community even stronger. These donations will directly support Kentucky families who need it most."

Donations Provided to Two Benton, KY-based Charities to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Families in Need

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced donations to two local charitable organizations providing meals and food support to hundreds of Kentucky families in need at Thanksgiving.

Chris Cobb and Brooke Adams of CC Metals & Alloys present a donation on behalf of the company to Marcella's Kitchen, a nonprofit community kitchen in Benton, KY. (PRNewswire)

As communities across the nation continue to feel the impact of inflation and rising grocery prices, CCMA's donations will support two local organizations providing critical food and meal services to families in need across the region: Marcella's Kitchen and Marshall County Caring Needline. Marcella's Kitchen, a nonprofit community kitchen in Benton, Kentucky, serves thousands of meals to families in need every month. Marshall County Caring Needline is a food bank for the residents of Marshall County, providing services including the distribution of food bank items and special programs for food relief.

"CCMA is committed to showing up in a big way to support our neighbors, which is why we are proud to partner with Marcella's Kitchen and Marshall County Caring Needline to help our neighbors get what they need this Thanksgiving," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA in a joint statement. "The holidays are a time to come together, and we're committed to helping fight hunger and making our community even stronger. These donations will directly support Kentucky families who need it most."

Today's announced donations follow a long history of CCMA supporting organizations in Kentucky and beyond. In October, CCMA donated $30,000 to the Scottsville, Kentucky-based Center for Courageous Kids. In April, CCMA and Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based mining and metals company also led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities. And this past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families and provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky.

