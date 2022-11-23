InventHelp Inventor Develops a Discrete Feminine Hygiene Product (OCC 1198)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at work and needed to change my tampon and I was wishing that it didn't look that gross when disposing it," said an inventor from Ontario, Calif., "so I invented the TRANSITIONAL FEMININE NAPKIN."

The invention provides a neat, clean, and more discreet way of disposing of feminine hygiene products. It would mask the color and odors of traditional used tampons and napkins eliminating any embarrassment associated with disposing. Lightweight and compact and easily stored and transported inside a purse when needed. Its novel design is clean, fresh and sanitary as well as Convenient, easy to use and effective.

