The Wait is Over, Oklahoma - SCHEELS Opening Fall 2024

SCHEELS and Simon planning 240,000 square-foot All Sports store for the Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned SCHEELS is excited to bring its first All Sports store to Oklahoma, scheduled to open Fall 2024 in Tulsa. The new shopping destination is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of an existing space, and will feature 240,000 square-feet of premium retail adventure for the entire family.

"We cannot wait to begin serving the Tulsa community when we open our doors in 2024," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel .

The new Tulsa SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques showcasing premium products and top brands. The store will stock more than one million pieces of inventory throughout 75 specialty shops, all staffed by trained experts who focus on helping customers achieve their goals. The one-of-a-kind retail experience is soon to be Oklahoma's largest selection of sporting goods, fashion and footwear under one roof.

"After months of working with local leadership, we are thrilled to announce our first store coming to Oklahoma. We are excited to join the Woodlands Hills Mall in Tulsa, and are grateful for the excitement shown by the community," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. "We want to thank city leadership, as well as the Simon team, for all of the hard work bringing this project to life. We look forward to working together through the building process, and cannot wait to begin serving the people of Oklahoma when we open our doors in Tulsa in the Fall of 2024."

Like other SCHEELS locations, the store will be a destination for fun with plenty of family-friendly attractions for all ages. These include a 45-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig's Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna's Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and coffee.

"This is an incredible win for Tulsa and I am very excited to have SCHEELS, a one-of-a-kind store, come to our city," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "When you think about the jobs this will create and the people who will be coming from all across the region to visit our city because of Scheels, it's just an incredible testament to the teamwork that went into making this happen. I want to thank PartnerTulsa for helping SCHEELS find a way to expand their business into our state – and I want to thank Simon Property Group for their persistence in ensuring that whatever went into the former Sears space was something that would be a major win for Tulsa and for the 71st and Memorial area."

"SCHEELS is an exciting and dynamic, family friendly brand, and is exactly what Simon looks to bring in new concepts," said Mark Silvestri, Simon's President of Development. "Simon is very excited to welcome SCHEELS to Woodland Hills Mall and the entire region."

Tulsa SCHEELS will employ more than 450 associates, all employee-owners, who look forward to bringing their expertise and enthusiasm when the store opens in Fall 2024. The majority of these associates will be hired locally, meaning hundreds of new jobs for the Tulsa community. The store will be the company's 34th location, with 30 existing stores and 3 others scheduled to open during the next 2 years.

SCHEELS is partnering with RLE of West Fargo, ND as the design team and Sampson Construction of Lincoln, NE for the Construction Management team on this project. All interested subcontractors should contact Allison Alber from Sampson Construction: allison.alber@sampson-construction.com

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is currently a 30-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Including the Tulsa project, SCHEELS now has 4 new stores under construction opening in 2023 and 2024 that will expand the company to 34 stores in 16 states, adding Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of nearly 10,000 associates.

