Vista Residential Partners & BCDC Announce Groundbreaking on 15 Acres for Development of 300-Unit Riverchase Vista in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has broken ground on 15 acres on Chatham Center Drive in Savannah, Georgia, for the development of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit multifamily development. Vista has partnered with the strategic real estate development investment firm Batson Cook Development Company to construct the project. This will be Vista and BCDC's third development project together.

Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit Class A community will be a part of a master planned mixed use development. (PRNewswire)

Located on Chatham Center Drive, Riverchase Vista is part of a master planned mixed use development that will be neighbored by a Class A hotel, restaurants, and retailers. The development will sit within Chatham Center, one of the first business parks of its kind, concentrated around a 43-acre lake with a walking and jogging path. Riverchase Vista will welcome residents in early 2024.

Riverchase Vista is conveniently located to Interstate 16 and minutes from Downtown Savannah, Interstate 95, and various job centers throughout the metro. The Port of Savannah, home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, continue to be a major source of economic growth for the city. With $106 billion in sales, over five planned expansion projects, and additional capital improvements approved, the Port of Savannah continues to be an economic powerhouse fostering growth statewide.

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced their $5.5 billion investment to build a new manufacturing facility nearby. The site, which will be complete in 2025, will employ 8,100 workers between an electric vehicle assembly plant and an adjacent EV battery factory, making it the largest single economic development project in Georgia history.

Amazon is close to completing a 640,000 SF fulfillment center that will create 1,000 new full-time jobs. The new facility is located within the Savannah Megasite off I-16 and will be Amazon's third location in the Savannah area.

"What a remarkable location. Riverchase Vista has great pedestrian and vehicular access, proximate to neighborhood amenities and greenspace and the Vista team always does a fantastic job with design," says Litt Glover, President and CEO of BCDC. We're proud to be part of the team working to deliver something special."

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging almost 1,000 square feet. Designed by architect Niles Bolton, the garden style apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and spacious floorplans. Riverchase Vista will also features a luxury clubhouse, resort style pool, fitness center, a large pet park, 24/7 package concierge, and more.

"The Savannah metro region is an economic star, with a broad foundation for continuing robust growth in the near term," says Michael Neyhart, Managing Director of Vista Residential Partners. "Its GDP has grown by nearly 50% over the last decade, a by-product of its deep-water port, the 3rd busiest container port in the U.S., and the fastest growing seaport by container volume in the past 10 years."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

