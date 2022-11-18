Rehmann Mourns the Death of Company Namesake, Jack Rehmann

SAGINAW, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that Rehmann announces that Jack Rehmann, after whom the firm is named, passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 92 years old.

Rehmann (PRNewswire)

Jack began his accounting career at the firm Wagar, Lunt & Oehring, which started in Saginaw in 1941. By the early 1960s, Jack had been named a partner, and the firm was rechristened Wagar, Lunt & Rehmann. By the end of the decade, Jack had been named managing partner. Two more business combinations in 1979 doubled the number of employees overnight and brought with it another name change, this time to Rehmann, Robson, Osburn & Co. before the firm became known as Rehmann in 2009.

"The entire Rehmann family mourns the loss of Jack," said Randy Rupp, CEO of Rehmann. "At Rehmann, our values guide not only how we interact with clients and associates, but also how we interact with our local communities. Jack embodied our core value of Exhibit Unwavering Integrity and we continue to honor him by living that value every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Connie, and family, and our deepest sympathies go out to them at this difficult time."

Stacie Kwaiser, COO and CEO-elect of Rehmann added, "Even after his retirement, Jack stayed involved with the firm and was so proud of everything we've been able to achieve. As we take Rehmann into the future, we will always remember and be grateful to Jack for all he gave us and all he taught us. He will be deeply missed."

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Redding, CA.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

holly.shier@rehmann.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rehmann