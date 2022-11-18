Pexip gives Google Meet users greater flexibility to join calls from third-party video conference systems

Pexip's enhanced Room Connector feature enables organizations to equip all meeting rooms with Google Meet interoperability, including content sharing and dual-screen functionality.

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading global video technology company, today announces that its Room Connector feature now enables Google Meet guests to join meetings with their existing video conference systems, even if the meeting host's organization has not enabled Pexip interoperability.

Users will experience full interoperability with Google Meet, including content sharing between all users and support for dual screens. Interoperability was previously only available if the hosting organization enabled this functionality for guests.

"We aim to power trusted connections between people and technology, and that means helping users connect to other systems with the full video calling experience," says Trond Johannessen, CEO, Pexip. "We see Pexip's Google Meet feature as a way to connect to Meet from third party video conferencing devices, ensuring that you can use the equipment you already have in your meeting room and give everyone the same high-quality meeting experience, from the device of your choice," Johannessen adds.

A Google Meet experience for guests, no matter the equipment

All endpoints that are compatible with Pexip's Enterprise Meeting Room Connector (ERC) can take advantage of Google Meet interoperability, including older video conference systems, thanks to Pexip's powerful transcoding engine which adapts the meeting experience to every device. This includes, but is not limited to, Cisco, Tandberg, Logitech, Polycom, and other video conferencing systems that support session initiation protocol (SIP).

Customers using Pexip One-Touch Join calendar integration can enable this feature automatically, allowing users to invite a 'meeting room' to the Google Meet meeting. This triggers the join button to appear automatically on the room's touch controller, creating a simple, stress-free join experience and ensuring better use of meeting rooms and hardware.

"The Room Connector from Pexip not only enhances Google Meet availability, it also helps provide users a high-quality, engaging, and easy-to-join meeting experience, no matter which meeting device is used. In addition, the meeting experience has also recently been enhanced with Google Meet's denoising technology," says Dave Citron, senior director, product management, Google Workspace.

Pexip customers using the company's Microsoft Teams ERC solution can also take advantage of this new feature, using it to easily join Google Meet meetings in addition to Teams meetings, from their existing video conference system.

Get started

Existing Pexip ERC customers can be the first to try this feature by contacting their Pexip representative or channel partner representative, or by reaching out to us on www.pexip.com.

About Pexip | pexip.com

Pexip is a video communication platform that empowers large enterprises and public sector organizations to transform their interactions with video. Pexip's unique core technology provides simplified collaboration for connected spaces, privacy and business continuity for secure spaces, and customized connections for innovative applications of video. The solution is sold through more than 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo stock exchange in May 2020.

Contact:

Patricia Auseth

patricia.auseth@pexip.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pexip AS