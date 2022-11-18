NIXON NATIONAL CANCER CONFERENCE TO EXAMINE CANCER RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS FROM PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the success of the first Nixon National Cancer Conference in 2021, the Richard Nixon Foundation has announced the second annual conference will be held at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on December 7 and 8, 2022.

Top clinicians, researchers, journalists, NCI-designated cancer center directors, patients, patient advocates, ethicists, medical professionals and public health officials will convene at the 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference , a two-day gathering focusing on areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems.

The 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference will open with a reception and dinner sponsored by City of Hope Orange County on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. PST followed by panel discussions and a luncheon sponsored by the Hoag Family Cancer Institute on December 8, starting at 9:00 a.m. PST. Additional sponsors include Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Four panels will feature leaders in areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems:

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION

Inflammation is at the center and core of chronic disease across the board. Cancer now leads immunology, and immunology is solving some of the problems that have plagued patients for so long.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE AND STEM CELL THERAPY

Regenerative medical science is building on cancer's ability to understand the process of growth differentiation. Cancer research in neurophysiology and neuropsychology promises exciting breakthroughs in neurodegenerative diseases.

NUTRITION

The importance of the interplay between diet and cancer cells is acknowledged and accepted. For patients, new research and development in this area is of particular interest, relevance, and importance.

MEDICAL TECH

Where medicine and technology come together create cutting-edge innovations transforming the field of oncology and the speed of advancements bringing us closer to more cures for cancer and other diseases.

Confirmed Participants include:

David Agus , M.D. – Founding Director and CEO of Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

Anna Barker , Ph.D. Chief Strategy Officer at Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Complex Adaptive Systems at ASU and Former National Cancer Institute Deputy Director

Carlos Becerra , M.D. – Medical Director, Cancer Research, Medical Oncologist, GI Cancer, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Carolyn Britten , M.D. – Vice President, Global Development, Early Development Oncology, Amgen

William G. Cance , M.D., FACS, Distinguished Scientist at GRAIL and Former CMSO at the American Cancer Society

Mauro Ferrari , Ph.D. – Former Special Expert on nanotechnology for the National Cancer Institute, Professor of Pharmaceutics at University of Washington

Robert Gatenby , Ph.D. – Center of Excellence for Evolutionary Therapy - University of Florida

Stephen Grupp , M.D., Ph.D. – Section Chief of Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

David Heber , M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASN, Founding Director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA

Edward S. Kim , M.D., M.B.A. – Physician-in-Chief and Senior Vice President, City of Hope Orange County Vice Physician-in-Chief and Professor, City of Hope National Medical Center

William W. Li , M.D. – New York Times bestselling author of "Eat to Beat Disease" and Chief Executive Officer and President of The Angiogenesis Foundation

Marlene Malek , Vice Chair and Co-Founder of Friends of Cancer Research

Linda H. Malkas , Ph.D., – M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology, Dean, Translational Science, External Affairs, Professor, Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics

Susan T. Mayne , Ph.D. – Director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the Food and Drug Administration

Dariush Mozzafarian , M.D., Ph.D. Cardiologist, Special Advisor to the Provost, Dean for Policy, and Jean Mayer Professor at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; and Professor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine

Lily Peng , M.D., Ph.D. – Director, Product Management at Verily/Google

Peter Pisters , M.D. – President of MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas

Ellen Sigal , Ph.D., Chairperson & Founder of Friends of Cancer Research

Patrick Soon-Shiong , M.D., Chairman of Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio, CEO of NantHealth, Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune

Donald "Skip" Trump , M.D. – Founding CEO Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Author of Center of the Cancer Universe: A Half-Center of Progress Against Cancer

Andrew von Eschenbach , M.D. – former Director of the National Cancer Institute

Steering Committee

Andrew C. von Eschenbach , M.D.

Melanie Eisenhower

Marlene Malek , R.N.

Claire Pomeroy , Ph.D.

Ellen Sigal , Ph.D.

Honorary Congressional Host Committee

Hon. Nanette Diaz Barragan

Hon. Stephanie Bice

Hon. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter

Hon. Dianne Feinstein

Hon. Brian Fitzpatrick

Hon. Richard Hudson

Hon. Young Kim

Hon. Guy Reschinthaler

Hon. Mike Rounds

Hon. Tom Tillis

Hon. Joe Wilson

Sponsors

City of Hope Orange County

Hoag Family Cancer Institute

Providence – St. Joseph Hospital

Providence – St. Jude Medical Center

Stanbridge University

In December 2021 the Richard Nixon Foundation held the inaugural Nixon National Cancer Conference as a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of President Nixon's signing of the National Cancer Act of 1971.

Those who would like to attend in person can register here.

The conference will be available to livestream at youtube.com/nixonfoundation.

