InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for an Electric Toothbrush (JKK 155)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved toothbrush to provide a more powerful and deeper cleaning while also reaching the pockets or interproximal areas between the teeth," said an inventor, from Liberty, Mo., "so I invented the HAMMER HEAD ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH. My brush design could clean teeth more thoroughly and in less time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an electric toothbrush. In doing so, it could help to more thoroughly clean the entire oral cavity. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve the user's oral hygiene. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

