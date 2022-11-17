Swit provides LG CNS with solution for innovating employee experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc. , a global work OS solution provider, announced on November 10 that it will provide LG CNS, Korea's digital transformation (DX) company, with its employee productivity collaboration tool "Swit".

Swit is a solution that helps collaboration and management of large-scale projects between organizations, and offers high-level integration with Microsoft 365's Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and other Office apps (Excel, Word, Powerpoint) used by LG CNS. After adopting Swit to the organization, LG CNS said it will test the integration level with global tools such as Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow and expand the use to external businesses in the future.

Swit Technologies, in the process of providing Swit to LG CNS, offered a company-wide IT solution that meets the high-quality and demanding security standards of Korea's large enterprise, and at a time when the importance of SaaS security has risen, introduced its Enterprise plan, which further strengthened security beyond global standards, for the first time since launch.

Lee Ju-won, Swit's Sales Vice President, said, "It is very meaningful that LG CNS chose Swit as a company-wide collaboration tool. Swit is a service that complies with enterprise-level security standards including protection against hackers and viruses, data leak prevention, authentication, authorization, and access control, and data encryption. We will do our best to innovate LG CNS's task-centric digital transformation with speed and security."

Eunkyung Jun, Vice President of Information Technology Research Center at LG CNS said, "We've received positive feedback within the organization during the pilot testing, and decided to adopt Swit after fair and detailed comparison with global competitors and security tests. We will work with Swit to innovate the employee experience for business customers."

Swit Technologies Inc., a future collaboration OS provider, was founded in 2018 in Silicon Valley. 'Swit' in its current form that combines messenger and task management features was officially launched in March, 2019. Featured on Silicon Valley's IT magazine CIO Review as one of the "Most Promising Remote Work Tech Solution Providers" and winning the "Growth Startup of the Year" by Startup Grind Global Conference in which 4,000 startups from 133 countries participate, Swit was acclaimed by many as an innovative tool that tops the messenger for business Slack, and project management tools Trello, Asana, and Monday.com all at once. Swit was recommended for Google Workspace as an innovative solution, and named to the world's largest enterprise software marketplace G2's Best Software List in project management in 2022. As of now, a cumulative number of 40,000 teams and businesses from 184 countries are using Swit.

