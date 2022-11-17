SOOS Partners with Secureframe to Help Customers Get and Stay Compliant with Speed and Ease

WINOOSKI, Vt., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SOOS is announcing a new partnership with automated security and privacy compliance leader Secureframe that will further streamline the process of declaring software dependencies to meet global security, privacy, and regulatory standards. Now, companies looking to demonstrate compliance across a variety of frameworks, from PCI DSS to ISO 27001, can rely on SOOS to deliver a full accounting of software licenses and vulnerabilities into the Secureframe platform, enabling a swifter, more efficient path to audit success.

Secureframe is the leading, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Delivering world-class governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, Secureframe makes it simple to achieve and maintain the most rigorous global standards and security frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, NIST, and more. Thousands of customers in the tech, retail, finance, media, health, manufacturing, government, and professional services industries rely on Secureframe.

Typically, compliance programs require a full inventory of software dependencies, as well as a process to actively remediate vulnerabilities in a timely manner, and that's where SOOS comes in. SOOS's software composition analysis (SCA) tool provides the required vulnerability, license, and governance controls necessary to conform to many security frameworks.

"At SOOS, our mission is to make software security accessible to everyone," said Becca Newton, SVP of Corporate Development and Customer Experience. "We are excited to partner with Secureframe to streamline the compliance process for our joint customers."

"Our partner ecosystem is a critical part of our all-in-one solution," said Shrav Mehta, founder and CEO, Secureframe. "The ability of SOOS to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities will enable our joint customers to complete their audits and certifications with speed and ease."

Secureframe is the latest in a series of recent high-profile partnerships for SOOS, aimed at expanding the company's impact. In recent months, SOOS has announced relationships with CircleCI, Digital Ocean, and RKVST, to simplify the software security process and reach new customers.

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

