ROKT APPOINTS NATHANIEL KATZ AS CFO AS COMPANY ACCELERATES GROWTH

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.

Rokt announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately.

"Nat is a proven finance executive with wide-ranging financial leadership experience that will help us drive our growth to the next level," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "His deep knowledge and track record of building organizations to facilitate rapid scale uniquely position him to contribute to Rokt's continuing success. I'm proud to welcome him to the team as we accelerate our business across sectors and geographies."

Prior to joining Rokt, Katz was SVP of Finance for cybersecurity software company Datto, where he led the finance and IT functions and drove the company's successful IPO process in 2020. His previous experience includes serving as VP of Corporate Finance and Planning for EnerNOC and working on the Chicago Board of Options Exchange for Susquehanna International Group. He holds an MS in Information Systems and an MBA from Boston University as well as a BBA in Finance from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

"Rokt is on a phenomenal growth trajectory and I'm thrilled to join this team at such an exciting time," said Nathaniel Katz, CFO of Rokt. "The company's powerful machine-learning technology continues to prove how valuable it is for brands across sectors to eliminate messaging clutter and provide a curated, personalized ecommerce experience to end consumers."

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies, including Uber, Fanatics, Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 14 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joins the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

