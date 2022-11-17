MDU Resources Increases Stock Dividend 32nd Consecutive Year

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to 22.25 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 89 cents per share. This is the 32nd consecutive year that MDU Resources has increased its common stock dividend. The previous quarterly dividend was 21.75 cents per share.

MDU Resources for 85 years has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders. Of the U.S.-listed, dividend-paying companies, fewer than 82 have increased their stock dividend as many consecutive years as MDU Resources.

"We are proud of our long history of annually increasing the dividend our shareholders receive from MDU Resources," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board.

MDU Resources is listed on the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which measures the performance of companies within the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

The company's quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2023, to stockholders of record Dec. 8, 2022.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

