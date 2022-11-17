LEAP Coalition Partners with the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation to Expand Outreach and Resources to Black Farmers Navigating Heirs' Property Barriers

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEAP Coalition announced a new partnership with the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation (CHPP), further strengthening its commitment to eliminate heirs' property barriers and advance the lives and livelihoods of Black farmers. The LEAP Coalition – established in part by John Deere, the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) – advocates for the preservation of heirs' property in rural communities. By joining forces with the Center for Heir's Property Preservation, the LEAP Coalition expands its capacity to address heirs' property rights and raise awareness about this critical issue.

"Heirs' property remains a major hurdle, precluding access to vital resources needed by our country's Black farmers and landowners. The unique legal and financial pathway to clear title is often overwhelmingly difficult to navigate alone," said Marc Howze, Senior Advisor, Office of the Chairman, Deere and Company. "The Center for Heirs' Property Preservation has been instrumental in clearing ownership titles for many South Carolina families and we welcome the Center as a LEAP partner. This partnership underscores our commitment to ensuring Black farmers and underserved landowners have access to the vital resources they need to protect and preserve their property for future generations. We look forward to reaching more communities across the nation."

The Center for Heirs' Property Preservation™ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that works with underserved families in South Carolina to protect heirs' property and to promote the sustainable use of land providing increased economic benefit to historically underserved landowners. The Center provides legal education and direct legal services, helping families reach agreement or clear title to family land and probate estates. Through its legal counsel and educational resources, the Center unlocks opportunities for sustainable land use, helping families to keep their land, realize its economic value, and build generational wealth.

"For generations, heirs' property issues have been a pervasive contributor to Black involuntary land loss, preventing families from building generational wealth," said Dr. Jennie L. Stephens, Chief Executive Officer at the Center for Heirs Property Preservation. "Our alliance with the LEAP Coalition reinforces our resolve to spread awareness and help our local communities protect and sustain their family legacies."

As part of this partnership, John Deere has made a further investment to expand the Center's resources and broaden its reach to help families and landowners gain clear title to their land.

About the LEAP Coalition

Established in 2020, John Deere, the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) established the LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy, and Production Systems) Coalition to improve the livelihoods of Black farmers with a particular emphasis on the preservation of heirs' property in rural communities throughout the United States. The LEAP Coalition collectively works to address priority legislation, expand educational and advocacy opportunities, and ensure access to tools and technology all farmers need to successfully navigate advanced production systems.

