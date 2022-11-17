Honoring Florida's veterans: Duke Energy joins forces with statewide organizations to provide $235,000 in support for those who served

Honoring Florida's veterans: Duke Energy joins forces with statewide organizations to provide $235,000 in support for those who served

Four organizations receive funding to connect veterans and families to support services and programs

Company's veteran-network group brings together employees and communities to assist veterans throughout the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Duke Energy Florida and the Duke Energy Foundation are contributing $235,000 to four Florida-based organizations whose missions support veterans and their loved ones.

"We are proud to stand with the 1.5 million veterans throughout Florida, and this includes more than 360 Duke Energy Florida employees who have served or are currently serving in the military," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "In Florida, we are fortunate to work with amazing leaders and organizations that are committed to addressing the most pressing needs of our veterans."

On Veterans Day, Duke Energy Florida employees joined Blue Angels Foundation leaders to announce the $100,000 contribution at the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Pensacola. One hundred percent of the Duke Energy Foundation funding will go to support wounded warriors' post-traumatic stress (PTS) protocols.

"The Duke Energy Foundation and the Blue Angels Foundation will be a collaboration of compassion, hope and purpose serving the wounded warrior community," said Mike Campbell, Blue Angels Foundation president. "Together, we look forward to funding post-traumatic stress protocols that are a critical step for the wounded warrior overcoming the invisible wounds of war. These protocols save lives, and we are so proud to serve those who have so faithfully served all of us."

Sen. Danny Burgess, a major in the Army National Guard and former executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, applauded the effort, "Big thank-you to Duke Energy for doubling down on their commitment to serve those who served us by supporting key veterans organizations making a difference in the lives of Florida's military families. The strong support from both private and public sector is what helps to make Florida the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation."

The following organizations received support for their programs and services to reach as many eligible individuals as possible.

Blue Angels Foundation – $100,000 . Funds will support its wounded warriors post-traumatic stress (PTS) protocols program by fully funding five to 15 wounded warriors (depending on inpatient or outpatient programs). The outpatient programs typically cost $10,000 and the inpatient programs may run as high as $20,000 .

Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast Foundation Inc. – $10,000 . Funds will support its Field of Honor display, which honors and recognizes past and present veterans who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.

National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Florida – $25,000 . Funds will go toward NAMI's Homefront and Veteran Connection Support Group initiatives that provide holistic support to both veterans and their families.

Shield of Faith Missions (SOF Missions) – $100,000 . Funds will support SOF Missions' Resilient Clinics for military members and veterans struggling to overcome the challenges of military service and combat. The one-week intensive clinics bring together providers from psychological, social, spiritual and physical domains.

In addition to the recent contributions, the company has an internal veteran network group, Together We Stand (TWS), which mentors new hires, helps veterans adjust to Duke Energy's culture and eases the transition to civilian life.

Throughout the year, the Florida TWS chapter actively participates in numerous local events to support initiatives focused on backing veterans in Florida. Earlier this month, Duke Energy employees honored veterans and families by installing 500 tribute flags at Seminole City Hall.

