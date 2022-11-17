Cognata Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities Category

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its 4D Urban Planning Engine in the Smart Cities Category. Cognata offers a photorealistic, immersive digital twin of urban areas. This unique technology offers the chance to examine and experience the 3D environment through various sensors viewers, and different perspectives: Static, moving or hoovering (drones).

Side-by-side photorealistic, immersive digital twin of Hod Hasharon city, Israel (left: Cognata simulation platform, right: real footage of the corresponding area) (PRNewswire)

Traditional methods of static 3D models for urban planners are less effective in modern cities, where many complex and dynamic systems are working and cooperating simultaneously. Cognata uses 4D models and a unique Metaverse immersive experience, adding AI-based Dynamic traffic layers, helping cities and planners to understand and analyze the current traffic behavior and the urban environment, as well as examining different scenarios and improving future urban and Traffic planning. The outcome could help predict and decrease traffic congestion, as well as optimize it.

Cognata's ongoing projects are being supported by some of the major players in the Israeli and global ecosystem; The Israeli Smart Mobility Living Lab in collaboration with Survey of Israel (MAPI) for the modeling of digital twin environments in Israel; the Tel-Aviv "Vision Zero" program to reduce pedestrian casualties through the city; and the RAPTOR Pedestrian Road Safety Pilot in Tel Aviv, funded by EIT Urban Mobility , and supported by CARNET , Future Mobility Research Hub, and CityZone , a living lab that addresses urban challenges.

"Cognata is committed now more than ever to the smart cities and auto-tech ecosystems and works vigilantly to advance smart mobility", says Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder of Cognata. "We are looking forward to continuously improving our simulation models and promoting vision zero programs, and see our role as the key in connecting different companies to enable safe driving, reducing casualties, and advancing safe, smart cities".

The market is driven by many factors, such as reducing the number of accidents occurring on highways, providing safe and efficient transportation systems, and reducing the transportation time on highways connecting the major cities of a country. By recent market reports, the global Smart Cities Market size is expected to grow from USD 457.0 billion in 2021 to USD 873.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%. * *

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process.

