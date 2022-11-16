Qentelli Ranked Among Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Companies for the Third Consecutive Time

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Digital and Cloud Technology Company Qentelli has been featured in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. The Technology Fast 500 is an award program sponsored by Deloitte that recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. The achievement is based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Sanjay Jupudi, Qentelli's Founder and President, said, "To be named one of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the technology space for the third time is an exciting milestone for us. The recognition reflects our commitment to building a world-class technology company. We founded Qentelli to help businesses transform digitally and realise their underutilized potential. With the tireless efforts of our team, we were soon able to expand our offerings to Cloud Transformation, Hyper Automation and Artificial Intelligence-based solutions. Since our inception, we have been logging a near-100 per cent YoY growth, and it's all because of our incredible team that has made Qentelli what it is today – Credit goes to all Qentellects, our people"

Prasanna Singaraju, Qentelli's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, credits the company's success to its people-centric culture and innovation-driven approach. Singaraju said Qentelli's existing products, new line of products and exposure to cutting-edge technologies have set us apart. When you help clients disrupt their marketplace, we are disrupting our marketplace. He also mentioned the company's acquisition of New Jersey-based NCS Technologies earlier this year, which helped the firm expand and scale its digital offerings to its clients.

Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice, said, "This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward. He added, "representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Qentelli, founded in 2015, is headquartered in Dallas and has a strong presence in Piscataway, Toronto, Guadalajara, and Hyderabad, India. It's committed to growth, expansion, and adding value to the business through Digital Transformation and customer-focused innovation.

With an emphasis on people, innovation, and technology, the firm has established rapid growth as the norm and accelerated the delivery of Digital Transformation, Cloud Adoption, DevOps, and Quality Engineering solutions to their customers. The firm has prioritized diversity and aims to develop innovative ideas through inclusive leadership and a multifaceted workforce. Also, Qentelli is determined to strengthen its onshore delivery center creating around 500 jobs over the next two years and improving competitive positioning in the intelligent and hyper-automation space through innovation and solution development.

