New Age for Point-of-Care Diagnostics: PixCell Medical's HemoScreen Surpasses Leading Lab Hematology Analyzer Sysmex XN in Flagging of Abnormal WBC

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in eJHaem Journal of Hematology in August 2022, compared PixCell Medical's FDA-cleared Point-of-Care 5-part differential CBC analyzer, with Sysmex's market-established Sysmex XN lab CBC analyzer.

This ground-breaking study showed HemoScreen to be more accurate in regard to leukocyte abnormalities (flagging all abnormalities). It demonstrated better specificity (88% versus Sysmex XN's 72%) as it was less prone to false flagging versus the Sysmex XN, this is owing to HemoScreen's novel machine learning-driven viscoelastic focusing technology. The study, titled "HemoScreen hematology analyzer compared to Sysmex XN for complete blood count, white blood cell differential, and detection of leukocyte abnormalities", and headed by researchers from the University of Turku, Finland, is the first ever to demonstrate a machine point-of-care CBC analyzer to be superior to the gold standard, lab-based flow cytometry analyzer.

The authors: "This study supports the previous findings of HemoScreen analyzer's good repeatability and analytical stability." states the study in the discussion section. "HemoScreen hematology analyzer is essentially comparable to Sysmex XN for CBC and WBC differential analysis. Most importantly, HemoScreen detected all the samples confirmed to include abnormal leukocytes. HemoScreen was less prone to false WBC flagging compared to Sysmex XN, thereafter requiring less microscopy review. These abilities increase its utility in small healthcare units."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy-to-use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology, and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

