Industry pros Taylor and Doull Join Lumentus and Lightbox Search to Boost Reputation Management Services and Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two communications services veterans have joined Lumentus, a full-service communications agency, to promote its reputation management services for corporations, financial services firms, advocacy groups and associations, as well as its newly-launched Lightbox Search technology platform providing search results intelligence for agencies and in-house communications teams.

Brian Taylor, whose career has spanned four decades working with thousands of communications clients, has been named Chief Growth Partner in a consultancy role, and will be based in Washington, DC. Tracey Doull, a 20-year public relations and communications executive, is the new Head of Client Success. Doull is based in Boston. Both will promote and manage client success for Lumentus and Lightbox Search, the agency's proprietary application that analyzes Google search results.

"Lumentus, powered by Lightbox Search, is now a premier reputation management powerhouse," said Laurence Moskowitz, CEO. "Lightbox Search is our proprietary technology that tracks Google search results over time and across geographies, whether across town or in more than 120 countries, informs our analysis and provides us with solution sets to improve client search results."

"The Lightbox Search technology that underpins Lumentus services, is now available as a stand-alone offering. Communications pros can now save countless hours – and cut subscription costs - by automating the most labor-intensive elements of reputation management: monitoring search results, performing SEO audits, generating reports and even developing custom strategies on a single integrated platform," said Jesse Jacobs, chief technology officer. "We decided some months ago to offer the platform to communication professionals so they could take control of Google search results for themselves. Agencies, companies and organizations with their own public relations or communications teams are able to leverage intelligence, analytics, geographical search capabilities, audience insights and suggested solutions that are automatically generated and benchmarked."

Taylor joins Lumentus following eight years as Chief Revenue Officer at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, where he led the strategic direction, management and growth of all revenue generating operations for the organization's live events and multimedia production businesses.

From 2006 to 2014, Taylor was VP of sales for global media and public relations services company PR Newswire, where he led sales, marketing and customer service for the company's specialized business unit providing solutions to government, advocacy, political, association and education markets. From 1995-2006, he built out a new sales, marketing, and product strategy for U.S. Newswire, later acquired by PR Newswire, and, ultimately, Cision. Taylor began his career as PR Director and on-air personality at WBSB-FM in Baltimore and is a graduate of Towson University.

Doull, who founded a successful web-based culinary business, also has nearly 20 years of experience in communications when she was Director of Media Relations at Medialink, a global broadcast public relations firm. She managed a team of media content and placement professionals, created and maintained a broadcast database, scheduled broadcast interviews and coordinated international live events from both the New York and London offices of the firm. She is a graduate of Syracuse University.

"I've worked with both Brian and Tracey over the years, and I'm thrilled they are joining the Lumentus and Lightbox teams," said Moskowitz. "They both bring a unique skillset and will no doubt be effective Lumentus and Lightbox Search ambassadors, educating clients how to effectively use our revolutionary application, as well as other Lumentus services."

Lumentus is a strategic communications firm based in New York that helps its clients manage their brands, protect their reputations and improve their perceptions across target and stakeholder audiences. The firm's principals are leading practitioners in the areas of corporate communications, public relations and public affairs, digital reputation management, social media, advertising and branding. Lightbox Search is a majority owned subsidiary of Lumentus.

