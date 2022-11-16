Grenova Wins Startup of the Year by Sales and Marketing Professionals in Science (SAMPS)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, the laboratory industry's only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, announced today it received the Startup of the Year award by Sales and Marketing Professionals in Science (SAMPS). As the first organization for life science commercial professionals (sales, marketing, business development, client services, commercial operations and technical support), SAMPS is dedicated to selling and marketing excellence among leaders pushing the industry forward in research, discovery, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic products and therapies.

The SAMPS Awards ceremony, which took place on November 13, 2022, at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, celebrated the biggest sales and marketing names and companies of the year in the life sciences and applied research industries. Grenova, a fast-growing manufacturer of green technology that has reduced over 2,650,848 pounds of biohazard plastic waste, earned the Startup of the Year award recognizing the company's measurable impact on making laboratories around the world sustainable, efficient, waste free, and resilient to supply chain disruptions and price increases of single-use plastic consumables.

"We are proud to be named the SAMPS Startup of the Year, as it calls attention to the significant economic and environmental impact we've made since our inception," said Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova. "With over 1.2 billion pipette tips now washed and reused, this award demonstrates that the industry is embracing the need to improve laboratory sustainability. We greatly appreciate the SAMPS organization and its sponsors for their contribution to the life sciences sales and marketing community."

In addition to winning the SAMPS Startup of the Year award, earlier this month Grenova was named Sustainable Product of the Year Award at the Lab Innovations Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom. In addition, Grenova was recently shortlisted by SelectScience® as a finalist for its award honoring impact on sustainability in life sciences.

As Grenova continues to grow and earn accolades, the organization is expanding upon its mission to revolutionize lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus™ family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs, such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis™ family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-cleaned tip storage solutions; and GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution. Grenova recently added to its impact by launching Purus by Grenova™ as a solution for washing and reusing microwell plates.

For more information about Grenova's award-wining green technology, visit grenovasolutions.com.

