Creality Made its Debut at CIIE 2022, Introducing 3d Printing Technology to Facilitate China-Brazil Trade and Communications

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) that officially opened in Shanghai on November 5 attracted 145 countries, regions and international organizations to participate in the event, creating opportunities for companies worldwide to showcase their products and facilitate communications. Creality, a global pioneer in 3d printing, made its debut at CIIE and brought the fully enclosed 3d printer Sermoon V1 to CIIE's Trade in Services area, introducing the power of 3d printing technology and its application potential in education, healthcare and other industries.

At 8 pm (GMT+8) on November 5, guests from China and Brazil pressed the start button of the Sermoon V1, announcing the opening of the Brazil Pavilion at CIIE. The opening ceremony was held by the Consulate General of China in Rio de Janeiro. Chen Yongcan, Deputy Consul-General of China in Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Miguel, Mayor of Duque de Caxias, Wu Yang, District Chief of Nansha, Guangzhou, Luiz Augusto Neves, President of the Brazil-China Business Council, Zhuang Yan, executive of Exhibitor Recruitment Office of China International Import Expo Bureau, Jimmy Xiao, Country Manager of Creality in Brazil, and more than 200 Chinese and Brazilian representatives from businesses and governments attended the event in Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The Sermoon V1 3d printers were launched simultaneously in Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai and Guangzhou, 3d printing three commemorative coins representing the close ties between Nansha and Duque de Caxias, and the friendship between China and Brazil.

Steven Han, Marketing Director of Creality, said: "The simultaneous launch of Creality 3d printers in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Rio de Janeiro not only facilitates the friendships between China and Brazil, but also presses the accelerator for Sino-Brazilian economic and trade, especially the development of 3d printing technology in the two countries, which contributes to building an open world economy."

Creality's commitment to Brazil's education sector

Creality had invested heavily in Brazil long before its debut at CIIE, cooperating with Brazilian official and academic institutions. In September 2021, Creality partnered with the University of Brasilia to launch the Space Robotics Project to make 3d printing and robotics more inclusive to students in Brazil. The project was fully supported by the National Education Development Fund of Brazil and the Brazilian Space Agency.

As a sole sponsor in 3d printing of the project, Creality donated around 250 Ender-3 3d printers to 250 Brazilian schools for 3d printing training and printing space robotics works. The project is expected to reach 1 million young people in Brazil by the end of 2022, helping them to realize their dreams with 3d printing.

The Sermoon V1, which was presented at the opening ceremony, is a fully enclosed 3d printer that is being widely promoted in Brazil's education sector. It is safe and easy to use and features silent printing. Jimmy Xiao, Country Manager of Creality in Brazil, said: "In the future, Creality will initiate more programs and activities in Brazil to nurture more 3d printing talents, and introduce 3d printing to more communities and schools. Through our effort, we want to let people know that 3d printers are not just machinery but something that can empower them to unleash unlimited possibilities."

