To Commemorate Veterans Day, CC Metals & Alloys Honored Local Heroes on a Day to Recognize and Celebrate the Men and Women Who Served and Protected our Country

Calvert City-based Company Sponsors Veterans Day Breakfast for Hundreds of Local Veterans

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day and all that it stands for, CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, recently sponsored a Veterans Day Breakfast in Paducah for hundreds of local veterans to give thanks and recognize their sacrifice.

Cassandra Vaughn (middle) and Kim Willis (third from the right) of CCMA present a $3,000 donation to the A.J.C. Foundation on behalf of the company to sponsor a Veterans Day Breakfast in Paducah, KY. (PRNewswire)

On the morning of November 11, before the annual Veterans Day Parade in Paducah, CCMA team members worked alongside volunteers from the Angelo Joseph Camarato (A.J.C.) Foundation to serve breakfast to hundreds of local veterans. The mission of the A.J.C. Foundation is to provide ready-to-eat meals to local veterans to ensure no veteran goes hungry. CCMA provided a $3,000 donation to the A.J.C. Foundation to cover all expenses for the breakfast.

"Veterans Day is a day for us to celebrate America's heroes: our veterans," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA in a joint statement. "Patriotism and love of country run deep at CCMA, where we're proud to count several veterans among our team members. The entire CCMA family has immense gratitude for our local veterans, and we feel it is especially important to be there for them during tough economic times. We are honored to support our local heroes with well-deserved recognition on this important day."

Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uri Laber, CCMA has long been committed to supporting local veterans. In July, CCMA presented a donation to the Kentucky Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) Post 1084 and sponsored a dinner for nearly 100 local veterans in celebration of Independence Day Weekend. CCMA also has a long history of supporting charitable organizations in Kentucky. Most recently, CCMA donated $30,000 to the Scottsville, Kentucky-based Center for Courageous Kids and donated to the Marshall Mission Youth Services Center in Marshall County, KY, which helps meet students' needs by giving them school supplies and providing resources in areas including college and career readiness, job postings, health and wellness, family crisis assistance and substance abuse prevention programs.

