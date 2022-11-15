Tailoring opening times around the country, Tom's Watch Bar promises soccer fans comprehensive coverage of World Cup from opening matches to finals.

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tom's Watch Bar announced the roster of partner/sponsors supporting World Cup Watch Parties for soccer fans across the brands 7 locations. This network, made up of a combination of professional soccer teams, local soccer clubs and key suppliers will provide fan focused outreach and promotions communicating Tom's Watch Bars comprehensive coverage of the World Cup as well as Watch Parties celebrating key teams/countries curated by location. These partner/sponsors are: LA Galaxy, Real Madrid LA, Colorado Rapids, Peñya Barcelona Denver, Colorado Soccer Association, Telemundo, Tivoli Brewing Co., Minnesota United FC, Gray Ducks Soccer.

Tom's Watch Bar, the country's newest super sports bar concept, announces national network of partners/sponsors for World Cup Soccer viewing

"With the tremendous loyalty of World Cup Soccer fans, and the meteoric growth of soccer fan bases, Tom's Watch Bar is delighted to partner with these sponsors to make our locations the Gameday Headquarters for World Cup Soccer fans," said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Tom's Watch Bar. "In support of the World Cup schedule, Tom's Watch Bar will be tailoring our opening times to deliver the most comprehensive coverage of World Cup Soccer matches for avid soccer fans." The World Cup Tournament begins on Monday, November 21st, culminating in the final match on December 18th.Complete viewing schedules, opening times and Watch Party schedules, along with all other sports viewing schedules, are available by visiting tomswatchbar.com

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual Top Golf Swing Suites where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can play over 10 different sports with their party. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.

About Tom's Watch Bar & Topgolf

Tom's Watch Bar has a national partnership with Topgolf. Tom's Watch Bar builds Topgolf Swing Suites, allowing for "full swing" computer generated virtual gold and 10 other major "full motion" computer generated sports to match up well with the sporting events promoted on Tom's screens or for specialized private parties. Tom's customized Topgolf Swing Suites adds one more sport's related draw and energy to Tom's Watch Bar. Tom's Topgolf Swing Suites are a great complement and add incremental beverage and food sales.

