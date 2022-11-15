North Island Credit Union Expands Partnership with USS Midway to Support On-Board STEM Education Programs

Credit Union Underwrites Costs for 650 Students Through "No Child Left Ashore" Scholarship Fund

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has expanded its partnership with USS Midway Museum (Midway), supporting its "No Child Left Ashore" scholarship fund to increase access to onboard programs for children in underserved communities. Through the partnership, the credit union will provide $15,000 to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.

North Island Credit Union Branch Manager Dino Santos (standing, center right) presents a check to USS Midway Director of Education Tina Chin (standing, center) to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences. Joining the celebration were staff and students from Magnolia Elementary School. (PRNewswire)

"As a credit union originally founded to serve military and civil service personnel, we are honored to support the USS Midway Museum's outstanding youth and teacher initiatives," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Midway is a tremendous resource to our community, and we are excited to help expand access to its STEM programs to new students and educators across San Diego."

Midway programs engage, educate, and inspire elementary and middle school students to pursue studies and careers in STEM through programs held aboard the world's most visited history navy ship museum. North Island Credit Union will cover tuition and transportation expenses for students who qualify for Midway's No Child Left Ashore Scholarship Fund in 2023.

"We're so grateful to North Island Credit Union for their continuing support," said Craig Fisher, Director of Partnership Marketing onboard Midway. "Midway's and North Island Credit Union's objectives and commitment to STEM education, those who serve, and our San Diego community align making us ideal partners."

North Island Credit Union has been an active supporter of the USS Midway Museum since 2015, donating approximately $130,000 to further the organization's youth and community programs over the last seven years.

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway CV-41 was America's longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century before becoming an interactive museum. Midway's School and Youth Programs are hosted onboard in state-of-the-art education facilities.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About USS Midway Museum

The USS Midway Museum opened to the public in June 2004 and today is one of San Diego's most popular visitor attractions with more than 1 million guests coming aboard each year. The naval aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1945 and served for 47 years supporting U.S. military and humanitarian efforts around the world. Nearly 200,000 sailors and officers served their country aboard the USS Midway before it was decommissioned (retired) in 1992.

