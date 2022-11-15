LAMBERT NAMES DOUG KUIPER AS CHIEF OF STAFF

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing agency, welcomes Doug Kuiper as chief of staff. Kuiper will report to Lambert's Chairman Jeff Lambert and work with the seasoned leadership team across the Lambert family of companies, including TiiCKER and Fairly Painless, to optimize internal operations, drive and integrate complementary mergers and acquisitions, and bring innovative new products and services to market.

"Known as a successful change agent, Doug excels in building high-performance teams and enhancing company culture from the inside out," stated Lambert. "We are excited to welcome him to the team as his expertise across technology, communications and operations will strengthen the firm's reputation and business portfolio cultivated over the past 24 years."

With 25 years of experience spanning operational leadership, change management, and brand and marcom strategies in complex matrix organizations, Kuiper is highly skilled in moving organizations from siloed and reactive to integrated and proactive, working collaboratively to meet business goals. He has broad-based experience in B2B and B2C full-funnel marketing and is a trusted advisor to C-Suite leaders concerning media relations, investor relations, economic and real estate development, crisis management, and marketing strategy alignment.

Most recently, Kuiper served as Chief Communications Officer for Ilitch Holdings, leading communications for 11 iconic brands in food, sports and entertainment, including Little Caesars, the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). During his tenure at MEDC, he aligned marketing and communications to the agency's strategic plan to effectively promote job creation and tourism in the state. Additionally, he has held marketing and communications leadership positions with the software company Compuware Corporation (now BMC Software Inc.) and Covisint, a Compuware technology spinoff. Born in West Michigan and a Detroiter at heart, Kuiper earned a master's degree from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

"I'm excited to join the incredible team at Lambert and to work with a visionary entrepreneur like Jeff to help optimize the efforts of the talented people across the organization," said Kuiper. "I'm ready to put my background and experience, alongside best practices and lessons learned throughout my career, to work to benefit our family of companies in the ever-changing communications, marketing and high-tech landscape."

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-five specialties in automotive and mobility, education, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions, alongside robust practice areas in consumer brands, healthcare, and tourism and hospitality. Lambert was named to the 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 list. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9thWonder. Lambert's Founder and Chair Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms.

